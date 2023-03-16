Two Years Later, Georgia's AAPI Community is Still Healing Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Woman holds a sign and attends a rally to support stop AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021. ( Nam Y. Huh / AP Photo ) Produced by Monica Morales-Garcia Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios