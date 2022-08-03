Tunisia's New Constitution Moves Away from Democracy Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The new political system will see sweeping executive powers given to the president and the removal of key checks and balances, causing critics to warn that Tunisia may see a reversal of democracy. ( Riadh Dridi, file / AP Photo ) Produced by Callie Teitelbaum Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios