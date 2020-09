Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Protesters spell out "I See Murderers" at the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy during the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Louisville.

( Amy Harris/Invision/AP )