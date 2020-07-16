Trump Rolls Back Environmental Protections; Biden Plans for Expanded Clean Energy Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A protester holds a placard at a February rally of advocates to voice opposition to efforts by the Trump administration to weaken the National Environmental Policy Act. ( AP Photo/David Zalubowski ) Produced by Katerina Barton and Jason Turesky Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC Studios