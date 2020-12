Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

In this Nov. 10, 2019, photo, migrants gather at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico, to hear names called from a waiting list to claim asylum in the U.S.

( AP Photo/Elliot Spagat )