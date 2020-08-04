Trump Administration's Handling of COVID-19 Could Threaten International Trust in the U.S. Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., holds up documents detailing President Donald Trump's plan for dealing with the Coronavirus during a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus crisis hearing, Friday, July 31. ( Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC