Trump Administration's Handling of COVID-19 Could Threaten International Trust in the U.S.

August 4, 2020

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., holds up documents detailing President Donald Trump's plan for dealing with the Coronavirus during a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus crisis hearing, Friday, July 31.
( Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC