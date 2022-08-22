Despite Transparency, Kenya Faced A Troubled Presidential Election Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A supporter of presidential candidate Raila Odinga stands next to a roadblock of burning tires in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. ( Ben Curtis / AP Photo ) Produced by Deborah Goldstein Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios