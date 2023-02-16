A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Trans Journalists and Supporters Voice Concern Over New York Times' Coverage

Download

February 16, 2023

A protestor hides their face while holding up a sign in support of trans rights in Pierre, S.D. on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
( Toby Brusseau / AP Photo )
Produced by Morgan Givens
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios