A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Thousands from the South Asian Diaspora Protest India's New Citizenship Law

Download

January 27, 2020

Indian Muslim women participate in a protest against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India's secular identity, in Mumbra outskirts of Mumbai, India, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
( AP Photo )
Produced by Jeevika Verma
Hosted by Arun Venugopal
PRX WGBH WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios