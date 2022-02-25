A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Texas Officials Issue Directive Calling Trans Health Care a Form of 'Child Abuse'

Download

February 25, 2022

Protesters hold signs during a rally in support of transgender youth, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
( Kathy Willens / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios