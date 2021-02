As Texans Seek Compensation for Storm Damage, Legal Hurdles Remain

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, people wait in a long line to buy groceries at H-E-B in Austin, Texas, during an extreme cold snap and widespread power outage.

( Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP )