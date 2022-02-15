A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Tensions Rising Between Ukraine and Russia

Download

February 15, 2022

An instructor shows a Kalashnikov assault rifle as members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
( Efrem Lukatsky / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios