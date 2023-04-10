The Tennessee Three: How Did We Get Here? Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, outside the Tennessee House chamber, April 6, 2023. ( George Walker IV / AP Photo ) Produced by Monica Morales-Garcia and Katerina Barton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios