The Tennessee Three: How Did We Get Here?

April 10, 2023

Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, outside the Tennessee House chamber, April 6, 2023.
( George Walker IV / AP Photo )
Produced by Monica Morales-Garcia and Katerina Barton
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios