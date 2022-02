Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying an Italian radar remote sensing satellite lifts off from pad 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

( John Raoux / AP Photo )