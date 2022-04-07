"Taking the Long Road Home" Examines LGBTQ+ Affirmation in the Black Church Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Stephanie Carr, left, and her wife Mia Carr, of Los Angeles, attend the All Black Lives Matter march, organized by black LGBTQ+ leaders, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. ( (AP Photo/Paula Munoz) / AP Photo ) Produced by Shanta Covington Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios