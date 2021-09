Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

R. Kelly turns to exit during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court building, in Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

( Antonio Perez / AP Photo )