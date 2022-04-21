A list of our sites
Survey Shows Young Adults Feel Lack of Trust in Government

April 21, 2022

A Survey of Millennials and Gen Zers found that young adults have a general distrust in the United States government and disconnection from policymakers.
Produced by Shanta Covington and Katerina Barton
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
