Survey Shows Young Adults Feel Lack of Trust in Government Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A Survey of Millennials and Gen Zers found that young adults have a general distrust in the United States government and disconnection from policymakers. ( Courtesy of WNYC Studios The Takeaway ) Produced by Shanta Covington and Katerina Barton Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios