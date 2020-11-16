Suquamish Tribal Chairman on How a Biden Administration Can Avoid Taking Native Voters for Granted Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this July 21, 2015, file photo, Carolyn Yazzie fills in her ballot at the Shiprock Chapter House in Shiprock, N.M., during the Navajo Nation's referendum election. ( Jon Austria/The Daily Times via AP, File ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC