Suquamish Tribal Chairman on How a Biden Administration Can Avoid Taking Native Voters for Granted

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this July 21, 2015, file photo, Carolyn Yazzie fills in her ballot at the Shiprock Chapter House in Shiprock, N.M., during the Navajo Nation's referendum election.

( Jon Austria/The Daily Times via AP, File )