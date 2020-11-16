A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Suquamish Tribal Chairman on How a Biden Administration Can Avoid Taking Native Voters for Granted

Download

November 16, 2020

In this July 21, 2015, file photo, Carolyn Yazzie fills in her ballot at the Shiprock Chapter House in Shiprock, N.M., during the Navajo Nation's referendum election.
( Jon Austria/The Daily Times via AP, File )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC