Understanding the Supreme Court's Ruling on Tribal Sovereignty in Eastern Oklahoma A detail of the 1790 Treaty of the Muscogee (Creek) Nations and the United States now on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. ( Kevin Wolf/AP Images for National Museum of the American Indian )