The Sum of Us: The Podcast

September 27, 2022

On the heels of her bestselling book, Heather McGhee embarks on a road trip across Covid-era America, unearthing stories of American solidarity and hope in a time of great division and peril.
( Crooked Media )
Produced by Temp Producer Ugonna Okpalaoka and Producer Max Balton
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios