Hope on the Horizon: Combating Rising Suicide Rates in Black and Latino Communities
Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2020. ( Chris Pizzello, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Morgan Givens, Shanta Covington and Mary Steffenhagen Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios