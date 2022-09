Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Sen. Joe Manchin at the Capitol in Washington Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., crafted a compromise package with Manchin, to the surprise of everyone.

( J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo )