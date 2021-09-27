State Legislation Seeks to Restrict Rights of Transgender Athletes Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email May 21, 2021 file photo, Amy Allen, the mother of an eighth grade transgender son, speaks at a Human Rights Campaign round table discussion on anti-transgender laws. ( Mark Humphrey, File / AP Photo ) Produced by Meg Dalton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios