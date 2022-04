Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority shows the Hardy Reef near the Whitsunday Islands, Australia on June 22, 2014.

( Jumbo Aerial Photography / AP Photo )