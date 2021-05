Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Richard Lavers, Deputy Commissioner New Hampshire Employment Security, poses for a photo at a New Hampshire Works employment security job center Monday, May 10, 2021, in Manchester, N.H.

( AP )