A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The "Show Me State" Shows Off Efforts to Ban Abortion In and Outside of Missouri

Download

March 22, 2022

About 200 abortion rights demonstrators gathered outside the Old Courthouse in St. Louis, for a rally on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
( Jim Salter / AP Photo )
Produced by Deborah Goldstein
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios