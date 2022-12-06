SCOTUS Hears Oral Arguments in 303 Creative LLC vs. Elenis

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Police officers stand guard near a person dressed as a Bible holding a sign that reads "Use Me Not For Your Bigotry" outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

( Andrew Harnik / AP Photo )