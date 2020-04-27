A list of our sites
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall Urges Caution Amid Utah Governor's Plans to Reopen Economy

April 27, 2020

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, wears a face mask as she attends the daily COVID-19 media briefing at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
( Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool )
Produced by Jose Olivares
Hosted by Lizzie O'Leary
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC