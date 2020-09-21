Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Her Life and Legacy, and the Path Ahead

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

In this Jan. 25, 2011, file photo, President Barack Obama hugs Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Capitol Hill in Washington, prior to delivering his State of the Union address.

( Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Photo )