Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Her Life and Legacy, and the Path Ahead In this Jan. 25, 2011, file photo, President Barack Obama hugs Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Capitol Hill in Washington, prior to delivering his State of the Union address. ( Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Photo ) Produced by Lydia McMullen-Laird Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by WGBH