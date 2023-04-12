Rutgers University Faculty are on Strike Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Strikers march in front of Rutgers' buildings in New Brunswick, N.J., Monday, April 10, 2023. Thousands of professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at New Jersey's Rutgers ( Seth Wenig / AP Images ) Produced by Monica Morales-Garcia Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios