A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Rutgers University Faculty are on Strike

Download

April 12, 2023

Strikers march in front of Rutgers' buildings in New Brunswick, N.J., Monday, April 10, 2023. Thousands of professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at New Jersey's Rutgers
( Seth Wenig / AP Images )
Produced by Monica Morales-Garcia
Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios