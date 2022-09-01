A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Russia’s Position on the World Stage in the Wake of Mikhail Gorbachev

Download

September 1, 2022

Mikhail S. Gorbachev, who became the new Soviet leader following the death of President Constantin Chernenko, studies papers in his Kremlin office on May 1985.
( Boris Yurchenko, File / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios