Is Russia Really Committing Genocide in Ukraine?
Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, cries while holding the cross of her son Vadym, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers last March 30 in Bucha, during his funeral in the cemetery of Mykulychi, on the outskir ( AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd / AP Photo )
Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios