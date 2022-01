Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Ukrainian soldiers stand at their Hamvee on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in Mariupol, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

( Andriy Dubchak / AP Photo )