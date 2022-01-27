A Run Down of the Top Stories in Sports

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, center, celebrates his election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with his father Leo Ortiz, left, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, second left.

( Manolito Jimenez / AP Photo )