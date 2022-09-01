A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

5 Years of Deadly Violence Against the Rohingya

Download

September 1, 2022

A Rohingya refugee holds a placard during a gathering to mark the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
( Shafiqur Rahman / AP Photo )
Produced by Zachary Bynum and Mary Steffenhagen
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios