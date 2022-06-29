A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Overturning of Roe Could Make Fertility Treatments Like IVF More Complicated

Download

June 29, 2022

In this Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 photo, Kimberly Malm removes a container with frozen embryos and sperm being stored in liquid nitrogen at a fertility clinic in Fort Myers, Fla.
( Lynne Sladky / AP Photo )
Produced by Katerina Barton and Callie Teitelbaum
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios