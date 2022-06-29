The Overturning of Roe Could Make Fertility Treatments Like IVF More Complicated Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 photo, Kimberly Malm removes a container with frozen embryos and sperm being stored in liquid nitrogen at a fertility clinic in Fort Myers, Fla. ( Lynne Sladky / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton and Callie Teitelbaum Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios