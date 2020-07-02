How Are Educators Rethinking U.S. History Education?

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this Nov. 18, 2014, file photo, Roy White testifies before the Texas Board of Education during the final public hearing raising objections to proposed history books, in Austin, Texas.

( AP Photo/Eric Gay, File )