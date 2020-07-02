How Are Educators Rethinking U.S. History Education? Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this Nov. 18, 2014, file photo, Roy White testifies before the Texas Board of Education during the final public hearing raising objections to proposed history books, in Austin, Texas. ( AP Photo/Eric Gay, File ) Produced by Meg Dalton and Katerina Barton Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC Studios