A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

How Are Educators Rethinking U.S. History Education?

Download

July 2, 2020

In this Nov. 18, 2014, file photo, Roy White testifies before the Texas Board of Education during the final public hearing raising objections to proposed history books, in Austin, Texas.
( AP Photo/Eric Gay, File )
Produced by Meg Dalton and Katerina Barton
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by PRX and WNYC Studios