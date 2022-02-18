Resettlement Support and Legislative Challenges Facing Afghan Refugees Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Afghan refugee women register to be seen by a doctor inside the medical tent at Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix- Lakehurst, N.J., on Dec, 2, 2021. ( Barbara Davidson / AP Photo ) Produced by Meg Dalton and Deborah Goldstein Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios