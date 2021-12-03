A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Reproductive Rights and the Constitution

Download

December 3, 2021

The Center for Reproductive Rights during a rally at the U.S. Supreme Court during the hearing of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington.
( Eric Kayne / AP Photo )
Produced by Deborah Goldstein and Jacklyn Martin
Hosted by Melissa V. Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios