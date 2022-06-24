A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Reproductive Care After the End of Roe

Download

June 24, 2022

A sign supporting Roe v. Wade at a rally, held by Planned Parenthood, commemorating the 45th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.
( Rich Pedroncelli / AP Photo )
Produced by Ethan Oberman and Shanta Covington
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios