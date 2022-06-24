Reproductive Care After the End of Roe Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A sign supporting Roe v. Wade at a rally, held by Planned Parenthood, commemorating the 45th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. ( Rich Pedroncelli / AP Photo ) Produced by Ethan Oberman and Shanta Covington Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios