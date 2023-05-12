Replay: Reuniting Families on Mama's Day Bail Out Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Annette Alvarez, middle, joins other protesters as they gather in front of Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery's office Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Phoenix. ( Ross D. Franklin / AP Photo ) Produced by Deborah Goldstein and Katerina Barton Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios