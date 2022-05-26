A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Remembering Those We Lost in Uvalde

Download

May 26, 2022

A law enforcement personnel lights a candle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
( AP Photo/Jae C. Hong / Associated Press )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios