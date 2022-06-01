A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Remembering NYC's "Forgotten" Women's Prison

Download

June 1, 2022

A black-and-white photograph of a protester outside the New York Women's House of Detention at the Prisoners' Rights and "Free the Panther 21" demonstration, taken by Diana Davies in 1970.
( Diana Davies — Diana Davies papers, Smith College )
Produced by Mary Steffenhagen
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios