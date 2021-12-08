"Remain in Mexico" Border Policy Reinstated Under Biden Administration Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Migrants board the back of a truck at an encampment after agreeing to be transferred to a shelter, in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 ( Felix Marquez / AP Photo ) Produced by Ethan Oberman and Katerina Barton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios