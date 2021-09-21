Redistricting Battle Heats Up Across the U.S. Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Four large posters are displayed in the rotunda of the Capitol, and have been used to help show population movement, at a Mississippi redistricting hearing earlier this week at the state house. ( Rogelio V. Solis / AP Photo ) Produced by Katerina Barton and Meg Dalton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios