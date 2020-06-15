Deaths of Rayshard Brooks, Robert Fuller, and Malcolm Harsch Underscore Nationwide Anger with Law Enforcement Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant. ( Atlanta Police Department via AP ) Produced by Ethan Oberman Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX and WNYC