A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Deaths of Rayshard Brooks, Robert Fuller, and Malcolm Harsch Underscore Nationwide Anger with Law Enforcement

Download

June 15, 2020

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant.
( Atlanta Police Department via AP )
Produced by Ethan Oberman
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
PRX WNYC
Produced by PRX and WNYC