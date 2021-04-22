A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

For the First Time in Over 60 Years, Cuba Will Not Be Run By a Castro

Download

April 22, 2021

In this March 17, 2015 file photo, Cuba's President Raul Castro listens to the Cuban and Venezuelan national anthems during his welcome ceremony at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venz.
( AP )
Produced by Jacklyn Martin and Patricia Yacob
Hosted by Tanzina Vega
WNYC
Produced by WNYC