For the First Time in Over 60 Years, Cuba Will Not Be Run By a Castro In this March 17, 2015 file photo, Cuba's President Raul Castro listens to the Cuban and Venezuelan national anthems during his welcome ceremony at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venz. ( AP )