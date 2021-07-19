Questions Continue Two Weeks After Assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph gives a press conference in Port-au-Prince, Friday, July 16, 2021, the week after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s on July 7. ( AP ) Produced by Amber Hall and Katerina Barton Hosted by Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios