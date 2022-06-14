Queer As Folk is Back Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Emily Brecht, from left, CG, Ryan O'Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Jesse James Keitel, Jaclyn Moore, Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Stephen Dunn and Fin Argus arrive at premiere of "Queer As Folk" ( Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP ) Produced by Katerina Barton and Shanta Covington Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry Produced by GPB, PRX and WNYC Studios