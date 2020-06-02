How QAnon Conspiracy Theorists Are Influencing U.S. Politics Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, David Reinert holding a Q sign waits in line with others to enter a campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. ( Matt Rourke/AP ) Produced by Ethan Oberman, Jacklyn Martin and Meg Dalton Hosted by Tanzina Vega Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios